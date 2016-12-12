Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield-born Daniel Danser’s debut novel has hit bookshelves .. and already he’s being mentioned in the same breath as best-selling author Dan (The Da Vinci Code) Brown.

The God Particle is a blend of science, fiction, fact and sinister thriller based around the Large Hadron Collider and the mysterious Higgs bosun – or god particle – which some scientists believe holds the answer to the origins of the cosmos.

Daniel was inspired to write the book after accidentally eavesdropping on a conversation between two technicians during a business trip to Switzerland. Now his novel is being compared to the output of literary legends including Michael Crichton, Tom Clancy and Dan Brown, who all specialise in thrill-a-minute page-turners.

It must be gratifying for Daniel who studied at Manchester University before becoming an internet entrepreneur and is now a full-time freelance writer, to be compared to his heroes Crichton and Clancy who, along with Robert Ludlum, Ian Fleming and Frederick Forsyth, formed the basis of his youthful reading.

Linking Nazi Germany with 21st century scientific breakthroughs and global disasters The God Particle has been described as “an engrossing pacy thriller” by readers.

It is published by Austin Macauley and is available now.