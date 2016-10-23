Login Register
Memories are made of these two Az2B Theatre Group shows

Two free plays hosted by Huddersfield University tackle ageing and dementia.

Grandma Remember Me? by the Az2B Theatre Group

Two plays tackling the increasingly pressing issues of ageing and dementia are being staged at Moldgreen United Reformed Church and hosted by Huddersfield University’s School of Human and Health Sciences .

The first, Grandma Remember Me?, was created back in 2012 by the Az2B Theatre Group and has toured the UK, performing at a variety of venues, including the Houses of Parliament.

It is written from the perspective of a young child whose grandmother develops Alzheimer’s and explores their changing relationship. The play raises awareness and understanding of the disease as well as the need for early intervention.

What Do You See?, a new work by Az2B Theatre Company

A new work, What Do You See?, is a companion piece to Grandma Remember Me? and is set in a care home that has just failed its CQC inspection and is under new management.

It looks at the importance of person-centred care and challenges taboos around death. It is described as ‘powerful, realistic and incredibly funny’.

Tickets for both performances on Friday, October 28, are free but must be booked. Grandma Remember Me? is at 10.30am and What Do You See? starts at 2.30pm.

To reserve a place visit https://grm28102016.eventbrite.co.uk

