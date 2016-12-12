Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,000 people attended the annual Christmas concert by Colne Valley Male Voice Choir.

The concert also featured Brighouse and Rastrick Band and Colne Valley Boys Choir.

It was the 48th consecutive running of this event and the choir’s accompanist Keith Swallow’s 48th performance as he has been involved in every one.

Keith is now well into his 60th year as the choir’s accompanist.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band was under the leadership of resident conductor – and arranger of many of the evening’s pieces – Leigh Baker.

The band and choir have cemented their relationship over the years and this is the band’s seventh consecutive visit as Colne Valley’s Christmas guests.

Their first set included a cool jazz version of O Holy Night with solo trumpet played by Dominic Longhurst.

Chris Pulleyn was accompanist for the Colne Valley Boys who performed the hauntingly beautiful Walking In The Air.

The rousing anthem We Rise Again featured all the performers – boys, band and choir.

The concert was compered by Simon Lindley who introduced the choir in a striking performance of Percy Fletcher’s 100-year-old choir classic, to the poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson, Ring Out Wild Bells which showed off both the choir’s power and versatility and Keith Swallow’s artistry on the piano.

The finale, Christmas Fantasy, was led by Colne Valley’s Musical Director Thom Meredith.