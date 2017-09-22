Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s Dark Horse Theatre Company is to stage a bittersweet comedy.

Lawrence Batley Theatre resident company Dark Horse Theatre open their new production called You Have Been Watching at the LBT.

It features Dark Horse’s company of eight exceptional professional actors with learning disabilities.

The plot revolves around finding a body, solving the murder, getting the girl and staying on the show.

After a false start (or two) it finally looks as if struggling actor Martin Midgley will get his dream role playing Detective Bob Newton in the sitcom Bad, but all he has to do first is solve the murder.

Yet with everyone else fighting to stay on the show, rival families at war and none of the other characters willing to stay dead, it seems as if everyone is determined to get in the way of his inquiries.

It will be at the LBT on Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28, at 7.30pm with a Thursday matinee at 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £12, under 26s £8 and Kirklees Passport holders get £3 off. Tickets can be purchased via the box office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org .

The company trains its actors in a very different way called the silent approach which it describes as “a groundbreaking rehearsal room method”.

It states: “Whole days can pass in the rehearsal room without the need for words at all. The silent approach is accessible, physical, emotional and honest with the objective of representing real human beings, live and in the moment, on stage, TV and film. “Dark Horse applies the silent approach to all production rehearsal processes, believing in doing, not talking, trying out, not analysing, creating an environment in which designers, writers, directors, composers and actors can work together in an exciting, human and dynamic way.”

Graduates of Dark Horse’s two-year foundation acting course, affiliated to National Conference of Drama Schools college the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, have worked in regional and national touring theatre, on television and in film.

You Have Been Watching by Huddersfield-based Dark Horse will also be staged at The Civic in Barnsley on Wednesday, October 4, at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.