Study after study has shown that listening to classical music has health benefits.

There’s even evidence it can boost brain power – albeit for a short period of time. And research by Oxford University has demonstrated that blood pressure levels can be positively affected by classical music; people who were given a stressful mental task, which raised blood pressure, recovered faster when exposed to classical music. Other styles of music, including pop, jazz and rock, didn’t have the same effect.

A report by Harvard Medical School suggests that patients undergoing day surgery, and conscious throughout the operation, fare better if they listen to music because it reduces stress. In fact, a study of nearly 750 American patients facing surgery, found that the benefits of music outweighed prayer in terms of long-term outcomes and a decrease in anxiety. Research has also shown that music therapy can reduce depression and improve outcomes for stroke patients.

Attending a concert and listening to music with other people is another beneficial experience – according to a study in Sweden it can raise life expectancy.

So why not get out this summer and experience a live music concert? The extraordinarily musical Huddersfield area has several to choose from this month alone - book one today.

Thursday, June 22.

Black Dyke Band, Huddersfield Town Hall: The legendary band is performing a special concert in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Organised by Huddersfield Pennine Rotary Club, the concert starts at 7.30pm. Nic Wimpenny, Rotary president, chose the charity because his family has first-hand experience of the vital work of the charity. Three years ago his nephew suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in London. The Black Dyke Band will be supported by members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band. Tickets ae £14 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Saturday, June 24.

Spotlight – Summer Strings, Huddersfield Parish Church: Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra ends its current season with a 7.30pm concert of celebratory classical music. There’s Shostakovich’s 1954 Festive Overture, romance and tragedy from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, a violin concerto by Haydn and a cellor concerto from Saint-Saens. This spectacular orchestra is bringing in two professional soloists, violinist Emily Burton and cellist Stephanie Eustis. The conductor is Huddersfield’s own Robert Guy. Tickets are £10, details from huddersefield-phil.org.uk Accompanied children go free.

A Feast of Brass & Voices, Holmfirth Civic Hall: Hepworth Brass Band and Holmfirth Choral Society entertain with a programme ranging from classics such as Zadok the Priest and the Hallelujah Chorus to Verdi’s Speed Your Journey. Tickets for the 7pm concert are £8 from www.bbe.yapsody.com or 01484 687643.

Sunday, June 25.

Songs for an English Summer Evening, St Paul’s Church, Armitage Bridge: English madrigals and a performance by the Kirklees Young Musician of the Year,

flautist Imogen Davey, will make this concert by The Huddersfield Singers an uplifting experience. Tickets are £10 from 01484 541166 or tickets@huddersfieldsingers.com The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Monday, June 26.

A Midsummer Serenade, Huddersfield Parish Church: In the run-up to its centenary celebrations, Huddersfield Music Society is hosting a fund-raiser of seasonal entertainment, starting at 7.30pm. The event features a recital by parish church organist Stephen Smith, performing some of the music composed by the society’s founder Arthur Eaglefield Hull, as well as talks on the composer and the history of the church by Professor Rachel Cowgill and church warden Alan Eastwood. Tickets are £10 from huddersfield-music-society.org.uk or Huddersfield Parish Church.