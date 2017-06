Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Musica Kirklees Brass Band will entertain visitors to Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum on Sunday, June 18.

The youth ensemble is performing in the Memorial Garden at the rear of the museum in Ravensknowle Park from 2pm in an open-air concert organised by Friends of Tolson. While the event is free and unticketed, there will be a collection by the band. Members of the public are requested to bring their own seats.

The Tolson Museum will be open from noon until 5pm that day.