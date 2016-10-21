Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30.

Brighouse Festival: The charity Arts for Brighouse is launching the new Brighouse Festival, promising 10 days of music, entertainment and art. It will include performances by the Bard of Brighouse, Roger Davis, and Britain’s Got Talent star comedian Jack Carroll. There’s jazz, classical music, cinema and poetry at various venues and a David Hockney surprise at the Harrison Lord Gallery. For details and tickets visit www.brighousefestival.co.uk

Sunday, October 23, until Sunday, December 11.

Creative Spiral: An exhibition that brings together the interconnected worlds of nature, art and mathematics, Creative Spiral, opens at the 1830 Gallery, The Artworks, Shaw Lodge, Halifax. The exhibition includes digital prints, sculpture, video, drawing and painting by John Hyatt, who has explored the wave forms and spirals created when sand vibrates. Teaming up with mathematician Jon Borreson he has researched geometric principles to produce the works on show. Admission is free and the gallery is open Thursday to Sunday from noon until 3pm.

Tuesday, October 25.

Asian Actors Wanted: Budding young actors with a South Asian background are needed for a production of Meera Syal’s Anita and Me, coming to the Bradford Alhambra next year. Auditions to find five young people, who must be aged 16 and over, are being held on this date at The Studio located behind the Alhambra. For more details and to book a place email helen.green@bradford.gov.uk

Tuesday, October 25, until Saturday, October 29.

Spooky Show: The Woman in Black, Susan Hill’s gripping ghost story, is now a stage production adapted by Stephen Mallatratt. It can be seen at the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre, with evening performances from 7.30pm. Ticket details from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Glenn Miller Story: The tale of America’s most famous big band leader The Glenn Miller Story comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford with veteran British songster Tommy Steele in the leading role. Tickets from £16.50. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000 for details.

The Glenn Miller Story Credit: Pamela Raith

Thursday, October 27.

Folk Concert: Pete Coe, respected folk performer, brings Folk Songs, Ballads, Broadsides to the Phipps Concert Hall in Huddersfield. The concert, which starts at 1.15pm, will showcase his musical virtuosity as he plays melodeon, banjo, bouzouki, dulcimer and guitar. He has a vast repertoire of traditional and original songs. Tickets are £2 and £3 from www.hud.ac.uk/concerts

Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29.

Comedy Weekend: Zoe Lyons, fresh from appearances on Live at the Apollo and The John Bishop Show, is appearing at this month’s Comedy At The Works in Sowerby Bridge on October 28 with her show Little Misfit. The following evening sees Dublin’s Paddy Lennox, Londoner Ben Norris and Glaswegian Ray Bradshaw at the venue – telling ‘an Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman’ jokes perhaps? Ticket details are available from www.comedyattheworks.co.uk or 07874 152338.

Saturday October 29.

Tribute Night: There’s a chance to see a Mrs Brown and Grandad tribute night, based on the hit television series Mrs Brown’s Boys, at Huddersfield YMCA, Salendine Nook. The event starts at 7.30pm and the ticket price of £17.50 includes supper and a disco. For details visit www.huddersfieldymca.co.uk

Appalachian Music: American duo Hen’s Teeth is leading an Old Time Appalachian Music Day at Hope Bank Works, Honley. The event begins with string band workshops at 3pm for fiddle, banjo, mandolin and cello, and continues until the main concert at 8pm. Advance tickets are £20 for the whole day, £8 for the concert and £15 for the workshop. For details visit www.truenorthpromotions.co.u