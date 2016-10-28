Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, October 29

Voyage at Civic

Engine Room Theatre is bringing its new touring work The Voyage to Yorkshire, with performances at The Civic in Barnsley followed by a second series of shows at the Square Chapel in Halifax on November 4. The work weaves together live action, dance, animation, resonant percussion from Javanese gamelan and film as the voyagers explore the ever-changing landscapes of human experience. It has played to full houses and been described as ‘creative, clever and seamless’. Ticket details from 01226 327000 www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01422 349422 www.squarechapel.co.UK

Sunday, October 30

Be in Boogie Nights

Budding musical stage stars can audition for a part in Boogie Nights - the forthcoming show by Brighouse Theatre Productions. To arrange a try-out at Brighouse Civic Hall contact Lynn Taylor on lynn.taylor62@live.co.uk The show will go on in April 2017.

Monday, October 31

Young Frankenstein

The 1974 classic film from Mel Brooks is being shown at Dean Clough’s Crossley Gallery, Halifax. Described as a ‘cabaret-style’ screening, movie-goers are invited to bring a bottle or make a donation for refreshments. Tickets are £5 on the door for a 7.30pm showing.

Halloween Organ Concert.

Borough Organist Gordon Stewart is at the console of the Huddersfield Town Hall organ for a concert of Halloween-inspired music, including Saint-Saens Danse Macabre and Suite Gothique by Boellmann. Not for the nervous! Expect spooky lighting and the odd special visitor. The recital starts at 1pm. Tickets are £5, pay on the door or book at 01484 225755, kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Wednesday, November 2, to Saturday, December 10

Supercalifragilistic....

Mary Poppins the musical opens at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford for the pre-Christmas season. It promises dazzling choreography, special effects and unforgettable songs. Tickets from £21.50. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000 for details.

Thursday, November 3

Chamber Concert

Four’s Company continues a series of concerts featuring the chamber music of Henry Purcell. Hear a performance in St Paul’s Hall at 1.15pm of three of Purcell’s sonatas alongside music by French contemporaries Marin Marais, Elizabeth Jacquet de la Guerre and Francois Couperin. Tickets are £2 and £3 from hud.ac.uk/concerts

Friday, November 4

Musical Theatre

Fans of musicals such as Miss Saigon, Wicked, The Lion King and West Side Story are in for a two-hour treat at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, with Beyond the Barricade, featuring four West End performers who have all played leading roles in the touring productions of Les Miserables. The singers work their way through musical theatre favourites. Tickets are £23 from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Saturday, November 5

Bonfire Night Jazz

Jazz vocalist Tina May and the Nikki Iles Trio entertain at a Jazz at The Keys event in Huddersfield. The concert in The Keys Restaurant below the Parish Church starts at 8.30pm and promises an evening of seductive sounds. Tina has performed all over the world and is a highly-respected singer in the genre. Tickets are £10. Details from www.keysrestaurant.com or www.jazzatthekeys.com