Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunday, July 23, until September 3.

State of Line exhibition, The Artworks: The independent art school based in Shaw Lodge, Halifax, is hosting an exhibition of work by 10 artists who have explored the theme of ‘line’ in drawings. Open from Thursday to Sunday, noon until 3pm. Admission free.

Thursday, July 27.

Punks, Parratt and St Peter’s, Huddersfield University: This guided walk, part of the Discover Huddersfield collection, looks at the rich musical heritage of Huddersfield, from Victorian organ music to late 20th century reggae and punk. Meet at the Oastler Building at 7pm. No booking necessary, charge of £3 per head.

Friday, July 28.

Charity day, Old Halfway House, Horbury: Fund-raising day for the Huddersfield-based Forget me Not Trust, with bouncy castle, face painter, tombola, crafts tables, bun sale and bric a brac stall during the day (noon until 5pm) and auction at 8pm in the evening.

Saturday, July 29, until Saturday, August 12.

Exhibitions and workshops, The Civic, Barnsley: The Gallery@The Civic is hosting shows of work influenced by natural, organic forms by potter Adele Howitt and ink and watercolour artist Louise Wright, both from Yorkshire. Louise will also be leading drawing workshops for children on Wednesday, August 9, and Saturday, August 12, at 10.30am and 1pm. Admission to the exhibitions is free, to book a workshop session (cost £4) visit 01226 327000.

Monday, July 31, until Saturday, August 5.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Mark Haddon’s novel about a boy with Asperger’s comes to the stage in a new play by the National Theatre. Tickets are £14.50 to £35 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Monday, July 31 until Saturday, August 5.

Jane Eyre, Leeds Grand Theatre: The National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic production of Charlotte Bronte’s famous masterpiece is an imaginative re-telling of the familiar story of longing, poverty, injustice and betrayal. Tickets are £17.50 to £35 from leedsgrandtheatre.co.uk or 0844 848 2700.

Thursday, August 3.

Lis Luxx at the Red & Green Club, Milnsbridge: The poet and spoken word performer Lisa Luxx offers something different with The 4th Brain, her vision of the present and future, in an event beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets, £4 to £6, can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk