Tuesday, June 13.

Graduate Fashion Show, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Graduating fashion students from Huddersfield University showcase their creativity. This annual show, with collections professionally modelled, is always a stunner. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. There are two shows, at 7pm and 9pm. (The costume students show what they can do on Friday, June 16).

Wednesday, June 14.

Huddersfield New College Fashion Show, Lawrence Batley Theatre: An evening demonstrating the skills of A level and AS level students on the fashion, embroidery, surface embellishment and garment construction pathway. Tickets are £6, details as above. The main stage performance begins at 8pm.

Jazz at the Head of Steam, Huddersfield: Frank Brooker on saxophone and Derrick Harris on guitar play this music venue. Show time is 8.30pm. Admission £2.

Thursday, June 15.

Degas, Bronte Lecture Theatre, Huddersfield University: Eric Shanes delivers a talk on the French impressionist for the West Riding Decorative and Fine Arts Society. Non-members can attend at a charge of £5. The lecture starts at 7.30pm.

Friday, June 16.

Bowie Experience, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Celebrating the music of pop icon David Bowie with all of his greatest hits in one tribute show. Laurence Knight plays Bowie in the musical journey from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance. Tickets are £25.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Saturday, June 17.

Nashville, Manchester Arena: Show featuring the stars of the hit American series that follows the fortunes of country singers, both new and emerging. Tickets are £52.55 from manchester-arena.com

T Rextasy, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: Two hours of live glam rock with the only T Rex band endorsed by Marc Bolan’s family. Listen out for popular hits such as Telegram Sam and Hot Love, B sides, an acoustic slot and album tracks with Danielz on lead guitar and vocals. Tickets are £16.50 to £22.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.

Sunday, June 18.

Huddersfield Jazz, Cafe Society, Byram Street: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon of live jazz with Loretta Scott, whose expertise in the genre goes back three decades. She’s appeared at jazz festivals throughout the UK and is lauded for her interpretations of The Great American Songbook. The gig starts at 2pm. Tickets are £10 from huddersfield-jazz.co.uk or the iPoint at Huddersfield University (£5 for students).

The Little Unsaid, Northorpe Barn, Mirfield: Led by Yorkshire-born songwriter and multi-instrumentalist John Elliott, the band has just completed a new album, Imagined Hymns & Chaingang Mantras. Stage shows have been described as ‘recalling the intensity and melancholic overtones of Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.’ The gig is from 6pm. Tickets £10.00 from 01924481550.

Essence of Eva, The Civic, Barnsley: Dan Cassidy, brother of the late, great Eva Cassidy, is paying tribute to the magic of his sister’s voice with a concert of her greatest hits such as Songbird, Fields of Gold, Autumn Leaves and Over the Rainbow as well as classics by Etta James, Aretha Franklin and other artistes who inspired her. Dan and his musical partner James Hickman provide the music; Laura Claire is the voice of Eva. Tixckets are £15 from 01226 327000 or barnsleycivic.co.uk