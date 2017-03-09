Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, March 18.

Festival of Electronic Music, Bates Mill, Huddersfield: The arts venue on Milford Street is holding a day of sound installations, performance and workshops – all celebrating sound art and electronic music. Sound artists Guiseppe Ielasi and Visionist are top of the billing. Tickets for the Scope Plus event, which starts at 2pm and ends at 2am, are £10 to £15 from eventbrite.

Sunday, March 19.

Carousel at the Rex Cinema, Elland: Continuing its classical musical season, the cinema is showing the famous 1956 film version of Carousel by Rodgers & Hammerstein. Featuring the iconic You’ll Never Walk Alone, it stars Gordon MaCrae and Shirley Jones. Tickets for the 2.30pm screening are £5.50.

Wednesday, March 22.

Head of Steam, Huddersfield: The railway station pub is hosting an evening of jazz and blues with saxophonist Jon Taylor and guitarist Adrian Ingram, from 8.30pm. Admission is £2 on the door.

Thursday, March 23.

Brass Day at Huddersfield University: Following a similar, and successful, event last year there’s a day celebrating brass music at St Paul’s Hall. The 10-piece Guards Brass Ensemble of the Household Division returns to perform a mix of modern and traditional pieces from 1.15pm and then again at 7.30pm, when they will be joined by the University Brass Band. Tickets range from £2 (for daytime concert) to £7.50 (students free) from 01484 471873 or store.hud.ac.uk

Saturday, March 25.

Johnny Hunter Quartet, Heritage Quay, Huddersfield University: Huddersfield Jazz and Jazz North present the Johnny Hunter Quarter, a contemporary jazz group from Manchester that plays mostly original material reflecting the city’s creative scene. Tickets are £14 (£5 for students) from huddersfield-jazz.co.uk Doors open at 7.30pm.

Brighouse & Rastrick Floral Dance, Huddersfield Town Hall: The famous brass ensemble celebrates the 40th anniversary of its iconic Floral Dance single, with members of the band, old and new on stage together in a re-union concert. Tickets are from £13 from 01484 225755 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Jazz at The Keys, Parish Church Crypt, Huddersfield: Alan Barnes, international jazz performer and arranger, will play with the Ben Crosland Trio in Huddersfield’s own ‘Cavern’ venue below the parish church. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £10 (£7 for students). Visit jazzatthekeys.com for further details.

Laurel And Hardy film night, Rex Cinema, Elland: An annual event which this year features A Chump at Oxford and three short films starring the classic comedy duo. Representing the period between 1929 and 1940, when Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were at their peak, the showing begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5.50.

Monday, March 27.

Gordon Stewart, Huddersfield Town Hall: The borough organist ends his lunchtime concert series with a programme of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Messiaen and other favourites. Tickets are £5 on the door. The concert starts at 1pm.

Cellist Laura Van de Heijden, St Paul’s Hall: The winner of the BBC Young Musician Competition in 2012 is performing at the Huddersfield University venue as the guest of Huddersfield Music Society. Accompanying her is pianist Tom Poster, who won the competition’s keyboard prize in 2000. Their varied programme will include Debussy and Martinu. Tickets are £18 (£3 for students) from huddersfield-music-society.org.uk or on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.