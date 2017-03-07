Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, March 11.

Artist David Tindle in conversation, Huddersfield Art Gallery: The renowned British figurative painter David Tindle, who moved in the same circles as Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon, discusses his life and work with Dr Ian Massey, art historian and writer. Huddersfield Art Gallery is currently hosting a retrospective of Tindle’s work. The event, which starts at 2pm, is free. Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, March 15.

Head of Steam gig, Huddersfield: The St George’s Square pub, home of jazz and blues, hosts vocalist Jenny Smith and saxophonist Ben Lowman from 8.30pm. Tickets are from £2 on the door.

Theatre at Red & Green Club, Milnsbridge: A drama commissioned to mark the 80th anniversary of The Spanish Civil War comes to the Colne Valley venue courtesy of Townsend Productions. Dare Devil Rides to Jarama was voted one of the top London shows to see last year. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and £10 from Eventbrite or by calling 07949 635910.

Thursday, March 16.

Nineteenth century music, St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield: Hear Martyn Shaw on flute and Brenda Blewett on piano perform a recital of 19th century works in a lunchtime concert at 1.15pm on the Huddersfield University campus. Tickets are £2 and £3 (students free) from store.hud.ac.uk or 01484 471873.

Sunday, March 19.

Shelley Art Group exhibition, Shelley Village Hall: Around 30 membgers of the art group are showing their work, joined by 11 guest artists. A special feature this year will be a display of work created in workshops – ranging from Chinese brushwork and charcoal to felting and Fauvism. Visitors will be asked to judge a competition of animal paintings. The exhibition is open from 10am until 4pm.

Tuesday, March 21, until Saturday, March 25.

Anita and Me, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: East meets west drama adapted from the book by Meera Syal, this show tells the tale of a Punjabi girl growing up in the Black Country and how she becomes caught between two different cultures. Tickets are £13.50 to £27.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

Friday, March 24.

Sold Gold 70’s Show, Huddersfield Town Hall: From T Rex and Sweet to Elton John, the Osmonds and Suzi Quatro, this is a concert of shamelessly nostalgic music from the era of glam rock, Pan’s People and Saturday Night Fever. Audiences often dress the part in their best flares and platforms. Ticket details from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Victorian Harewood, Leeds: The stately home, location for the ITV series Victoria, is hosting an exhibition of Victoriana to celebrate the show. Costumes from the series, including a coronation dress, and rooms used as sets will be on display. The exhibition can be seen until October 29. Visitor information on harewood.org

Saturday, March 25.

Sundown Swing and Marsh Ladies Choir, Moldgreen United Reformed Church: The popular Sundown Swing members, who have appeared at the last two Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and play music from the 1920s to present day, join forces with the 40-strong Marsh ladies for a concert Swing Into Spring. Organised by the Huddersfield branch of Soroptimist International, the concert will raise funds for a women’s drop-in centre at the Methodist Mission in Lord Street and a residential house for victims of human trafficking. Tickets are £8 on the door. The concert starts at 7.15pm.

Jack and the Beans Talks, Lawrence Batley Theatre: One for the very young - a new take on the classic story told by member of Garlic Theatre using award-winning puppetry. There are two performances, at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are £7 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.