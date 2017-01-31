Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hepworth Band’s new musical director Leigh Baker – formerly conductor with the internationally-famous Brighouse and Rastrick Band – made his debut with the ensemble at a Viennese-themed concert in Christ Church, New Mill last month.

Leigh, Head of Music at Honley High School, is a past runner-up in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards and former composer in residence with Brighouse and Rastrick.

Originally from Melton Mowbray and a euphonium player from childhood, he came to Huddersfield Polytechnic (now University) to study Euphonium Performance and Composition. Over the years he has conducted a number of well known brass bands, including South Yorkshire Police and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery.

Leigh’s next major outing with the Hepworth Band will be On Sunday, March 5, in the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall.