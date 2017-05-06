Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve never seen open air theatre on an allotment site before – and not many have – then put your Best Foot Forward and grab a ticket for Mikron Theatre’s show at the Netherton Moor Road Allotments on Saturday, May 20, at noon.

But, fear not if you can’t make it because there’s a chance to see the same show, about the history of the Youth Hostelling Association, the following day (Sunday, May 21) at the Stirley Community Farm in Berry Brow from 2pm.

Both performances are out of doors, but have the option of shelter if the weather is bad. Audiences are invited to bring their own seating, blankets, wellies, sunscreens, waterproofs and sunhats – just to be on the safe side. If, however, you’d rather book an indoor show then Mikron is at Bolster Moor Farm Coffee Shop on Thursday, May 18, from 7.30pm, with another new production, In At The Deep End, about the work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. The Bolster Moor performance is being hosted by the Golcar Ladies Lifeboat Guild as a fund-raiser for the charity.

Mikron, now in its 46th year, specialises in producing new work with a social and contemporary history theme. It stages performances, many of them in unusual or open air venues, and travels around the country on a vintage narrowboat.

For details of shows visit mikron.org.uk No tickets are needed for the outdoor performances – a collection will be taken at the end. However, tickets are being sold for Bolster Moor (£11 to £13). Call 01484 653195 to book.