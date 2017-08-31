Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poets Pam Ayres and Carol Ann Duffy are among the headliners in the new season starting this month at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Calderdale.

The Halifax venue, which recently completed a £6.6m renovation scheme, opens with a weekend of circus, music, poetry and children’s shows (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8 to 10). There’s a concert by Brighouse bard Roger Davies and his new band; performances by contemporary circus troupe Gandini Juggling; storytelling sessions and family theatre; and an evening with the Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and her favourite musician John Sampson.

The season continues with a wide range of comedy, drama, classical music, folk and musicals.

Highlights include a Christmas Show, Beauty and the Beast; opera with The Magic Flute; a celebration of the life and works of writer Andrea Dunbar; an evening with actor George Costigan and playwright Willy Russell; and a performance by singer Peggy Seeger, who was the inspiration for Ewan MacColl’s iconic love song First Time Ever. The arts centre is also gearing up for the annual Halifax Comedy Festival in October.

As well as hosting live entertainment, the Square Chapel has a cinema programme, with showings of classic and big release films. It’s Friday morning film events (£4 including coffee and biscuits) has become a favourite of patrons, but there are also regular film events for families and parents with babies.

For a full list of what’s on visit squarechapel.co.uk