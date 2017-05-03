Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, May 6.

Almondbury Ladies Choir, St John’s Church, Lepton: The new season concert programme begins with a May Time Melodies evening and a raffle for the Forget Me Not Trust. Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 on the door.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth, Civic Theatre, Barnsley: A re-telling of Bram Stoker’s classic novel this show offers a comedy take on a journey from Transylvania to Whitby and into the world of the supernatural. Starring Professor Van Helsing, shadow puppets and featuring Victorian parlour tricks. Tickets are £8 and £10 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Monday, May 8, until Saturday, May 13.

The Commitments, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: The feelgood celebration of soul with some of the biggest numbers in the genre – from Mustang Sally to Try a Little Tenderness – reaches West Yorkshire on its nationwide tour. Tickets are £21 to £49 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Wednesday, May 10.

Jazz at Head of Steam, St George’s Square, Huddersfield: The pub jazz venue hosts vocalist Michaela Smith and sax player Stuart Mc Donald from 8.30pm. Admission is £2.

Battle of the Somme, Holmfirth Picturedrome: As part of the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival, the Holme Valley venue is showing the famous World War I film with a live soundtrack by members of the Musica Kirklees’ Youth Orchestra. Tickets are £5 from ticketsforgood.co.uk

Thursday, May 11.

May Comedy Cellar, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Steve Shanyaski and Hayley Ellis are the stand-ups for this month’s regular comedy slot. Tickets are £8 and £10 from thelt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Friday, May 12.

Spot On Musical Theatre, Moldgreen United Reformed Church, Huddersfield: The amateur singers entertain with a one-night fund-raiser – an evening of songs, sketches and variety entertainment - and special guests Martin Stead and Dom Moccia. From 7.30pm. Tickets are £7 and £5 on the door.

Tall Tales and Incredible Journeys, Square Chapel, Halifax: Another Yorkshire Silent Film Festival showing – this time a collection of fantasy films from the early days of cinema featuring flying cars, rockets to the sun and hand-coloured images. Tickets are £10 and £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Burton, The Civic, Barnsley: For Richard Burton fans everywhere, this biopic tells the story of the Welsh actor in his own words. And what a story it is; packed with beautiful women, stage and screen acclaim, alcohol abuse, wealth and tempestuous relationship with movie icon Elizabeth Taylor. Performed by Rhodri Miles. Tickets for the show, which begins at 7.30pm, are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Saturday, May 13.

All Star Stand-Up Tour, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Three top comedians, one show. Canadian Stewart Francis, Phoenix Nights star Justin Moorhouse and Mike Gunn (standing in for Jim Tavare, who is recovering from a serious road accident) present a fast-paced evening compered by Jarred Christmas. Tickets for the 8pm show are £23.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

Dinosaur Detectives, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Dinosaur enthusiasts old and young can enjoy a historical story of discovery from the finding of the first fossils. Aimed at children aged five to 10, the show uses puppetry, projection and shadow theatre to entertain, inspire and educate. Audiences will have the chance to study real fossils at the end of the show. Tickets for daytime performances are £7 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and 16.

Joan, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: New writing and anarchic cabaret fuse to shed new light on the Joan of Arc story. There’s drama and song from this production by Milk Presents and Derby Theatre. Shows at 8pm. Tickets are £14 from theblt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Monday, May 15.

Coffee House Night, Queenie’s Coffee Shop, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Part of the Pay What You Decide season, this night of poetry, acoustic music and spoken word offers something different in a relaxing environment to brighten up the beginning of the week. The event starts at 7pm. Tickets need to be booked - but you only pay what you decide is appropriate after seeing the entertainment. Call 01484 430528 or visit thelbt.org.uk

Wednesday, May 17.

Jazz at the Head of Steam, Huddersfield: The pub hosts sax player John Taylor and guitarist Adrian Ingram at its regular jazz and blues night slot. Tickets are £2 on the door. Show time is 8.30pm.

Thursday, May 18.

Roger Davies concert, Brighouse Sports Club: The popular Brighouse bard is performing a fund-raiser for the children of Sierra Leone and British-based charity Educaid. The folk concert in the Russell Way venue starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 from 07747 627877.

Thursday, May 18, until Saturday, May 20.

All or Nothing, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: The new Small Faces musical celebrates the sound of the Mod band and includes numbers such as Lazy Sunday, Itchycoo Park and the eponymous All Or Nothing. Tickets are £20.50 to £26.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.