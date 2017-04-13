Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A play recounting the nationalisation of the coal industry as seen through the days of the wartime Bevin Boys will be held this weekend at the National Coal Mining Museum near Grange Moor.

We Also Served is a specially-commissioned 45-minute production by Theatre Royal Wakefield’s youth group. In on the Act. It will be staged on Good Friday through to Easter Monday with performances at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Free tickets are available on 01924 848806 or on the day at reception as part of the museum’s year-long celebration of the 70th anniversary of nationalisation of the coal mining industry.

Visitors can also see the museum’s new “By The People, For The People” exhibition to find out more about nationalisation.

The museum is offering a special lunch package for ex-Bevin Boys at £7.50, including a lunch in the cafe followed by the 1pm performance.