A photo-journalist from Huddersfield is exhibiting some of his powerful images related to the consequences of war at the University of Huddersfield.

Will Wintercross’ pictures are at their most poignant when they show Syrian youngsters running joyfully and laughing through the rubble of the streets of Aleppo.

This powerful exhibition, is being shown as part of the Holocaust Memorial Day programme being organised by 6 million+ Charitable Trust.

It details the perilous journey taken by millions in the 21st century and the desperate measures to which refugees go in search of dignity and safety, from Angola to Zaatari, Aleppo to Zuwara.

The exhibition in the Creative Arts Building of the university runs until 17 February, weekdays 9am – 7pm, weekends 9am – 5pm.