Slaithwaite’s first-ever Art Festival comes to town over the weekend of May 13 and 14, with exhibitions of work by more than 50 artists and local children, as well as have-a-go workshops and demonstrations.

The family event, which has free admission, is spread over two venues, Slaithwaite Community Centre, Bank Gate, and Globe Arts Studio, Carr Lane. The sites will be offering visitors the chance to try everything from throwing a pot to creating a giant work of art. Demonstrations range from weaving and stained glass making to leather bookmark gilding and wet felting.

Holme Valley artist Ashley Jackson, now world-famous for his moody Pennine landscapes, is one of the guests of honour on Saturday and will be joined by the Mayor of Kirklees Councillor Jim Dodds and his wife Carol, Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney and local councillors.

Organiser Clare Cawthra says an art festival in Slaithwaite has been long overdue. “It’s clearly been needed,” she said, “We had to turn artists away because we just didn’t have the wall space. It’s attracted a lot of attention and I think it will probably become an annual event.”

The aim behind the festival is to showcase and promote the community centre, which is a registered charity and run by a committee of volunteers. It is a collaboration between the Slaithwaite Community Association and Colne Valley company ByteBack Creative.

Among the artists showing are a number of well-known local painters, including Jane Burgess, Pauline Meade, Keith Mountain and Keith Harris. Textile artists, graphic artists, photographers and ceramicists are also exhibiting.

As well as celebrating the creativity of adult and professional artists in the region, the festival is showing work by youngsters from Slaithwaite schools in a Sheer Brilliance Children’s Art Exhibition at the community centre. The artworks will then move to Globe Arts Studio from May 25 until June 2.

The Playgroup room at the centre will be offering a range of low cost and free creative activities for children of all ages and, weather permitting, the outside playground will also host music and arts activities, including spray painting with graffiti artist Number Zwei.

On Sunday, artists in residence at Globe Arts will be holding open studio events and exhibitions from 10am until 3pm. Green Valley Grocers, on Carr Lane, is also staging an exhibition of work by Royal Academy of Arts prizewinner Dr W John Hewitt.

Doors open at the community centre each day at 10am and close at 3pm. Refreshments will be available in a pop-up cafe.