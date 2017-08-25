Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘girls’ who make up Huddersfield entertainment group RUGS have grown quite a following with their satirical song and dance routines.

Aged from 30 to 80 they appear in charity shows and go into care homes and are not afraid to make fun of both themselves as well as big name performers. They even have their own Susan Boyle lookalike.

On Friday, September 15, the girls will be the stars of the show in It’s a RUGS Life! at the United Reformed Church, Moldgreen – a fund-raiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Founded seven years ago as a one-off act to feature in a charity show, the women called themselves the Really Useless Group. Today, not wishing to be confused with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production company the Really Useful Group, they’re known as RUGS, or the Really Unique Girls.

Local entertainer Gordon Balmforth, who works with RUGS, explained: “I was asked by Norman Mellor, who was putting on a charity show, if we could get something together. Susan Boyle had just appeared on Britain’s Got Talent singing I Dreamed a Dream, and we had a lookalike. So we did a satire on Les Miserables and it went on from there.”

Gordon and a team of musicians, singers and dancers are putting together the September charity show. It will also feature soloist Norman Mellor, comedian Mike Crowther, the KT Dance Academy, professional singers David Heathcote and Janet Cowley and Wendy Smith. Children aged from eight to 18, members of ReJoySing will perform a programme of songs from Disney to classics.

Tickets are £6.50 from Gordon on 01484 510149 or Pat Graham on 01484 357482, or on the door. The show starts at 7.30pm.