the gritty Northern play Rita, Sue and Bob Too has proved to be such a hit with audiences in Huddersfield that an extra matinee performance has been added to the four-day run.

Tickets for the show, which opens at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Tuesday, January 30, have sold like hot cakes, prompting the addition of a tea-time matinee on Friday, February 2, at 5.30pm.

The play, which was written in 1982 by Andrea Dunbar when she was just 19, is currently on a six-month national tour in a production by Octagon Theatre, Bolton, Out of Joint and the Royal Court Theatre.

It tells the tale of teenagers Rita and Sue as they pursue an affair with a married man on the Butterworth Estate, Bradford, where Dunbar grew up. Told with wicked humour, a startling insight and great ear for dialogue, the play has enjoyed an enduring cult popularity, which looks set to continue.

Tickets are £8 to £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. Recommended for ages 14 and over.