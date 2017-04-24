Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friday, April 28, to Wednesday, May 3.

The Graduate, West Yorkshire Playhouse: A stage adaptation of the hit film, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, comes to the Leeds theatre with Catherine McCormack (Braveheart and Spy Game) as Mrs Robinson and Jack Monaghan (War Horse) as Benjamin. The satire on middle class suburban America is based on Charles Webb’s novel, which was made into a film starring Dustin Hoffman. For ticket details visit wyp.org.uk or call 0113 213 7700.

Saturday, April 29.

Live at Leeds: This is the festival that discovers new talents. It’s where Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons and Sam Smith cut their proverbial festival teeth before going on to mega stardom. Ticket details from Lunatickets.co.uk

Monday, May 1, until Saturday, May 6.

Dirty Dancing, Alhambra Theatre: The UK production of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage comes to the Bradford theatre. Famous for its sensational sexy dancing sequences, this is a new stage version that premiered back in 2015. Tickets are £22 to£50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Tuesday, May 2, until Saturday, May 20.

Leeds Fine Artists annual exhibition, Dean Clough: North of England artists, including a number from the Huddersfield area, are showing what they can do at the Halifax mill’s Crossley Gallery. Free to visitors, the exhibition includes a vast range of media – from prints and tapestries to abstract paintings and sketchbook images. The gallery is open every day.

Thursday, May 4, until Saturday, May 13.

The Who’s Tommy, West Yorkshire Playhouse: With new songs by Pete Townshend and music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, the rock opera comes to the Leeds stage. It is part of a ground-breaking project called Ramps on the Moon, which seeks to change the UK’s disability arts provision. It has an inclusive cast of deaf, disabled and non-disabled actors. There’s a relaxed performance on May 11. Ticket details from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700.

Thursday, May 4.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Making a return to the Huddersfield theatre, this folk ensemble, twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo, have a wide repertoire of songs about everything from wicked mermaids to Norwegian legends. Tickets for the Cellar Folk event are £13 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Friday, May 5.

Iconic, Victoria Theatre: The Halifax theatre hosts movie musical show Iconic, celebrating the best film scores of all time and featuring hits from Kill Bill, Batman, James Bond, Mad Max and more. With songs by Queen, AC?DC, Bon Joiv, Tina turner, The Rolling Stones and Prince, it’s a blast from the past set in a future when cinemas have all but disappeared. Tickets are £23.50 to £25.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 305952.

Just Like That!, Penistone Paramount: The Tommy Cooper Show, celebrating the genius of the comedian whose trademark fez and quick-fire gags made him an international star, is on a nationwide tour after a sell-out run in the West End. The tribute show has live music and stars John Hewer. Ticket details from 01226 767532 or penistoneparamount.co.uk

Pinocchio, Lawrence Batley Theatre: This is the timeless fairy tale but perhaps not as you know it. Based on the original book but brought to life by a cast of dancers, it is an adaptation by the Jasmin Vardimon Company. Tickets for the performance in Huddersfield are £10 to £16 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Saturday, May 6.

Kirklees College Taylor Hill Centre Open Day: The centre for animal care courses on Close Hill Lane opens to the public from 10am until 3pm, with displays of animal handling and beekeeping. Entry is free.

Historic Landscape Walk, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: The West Bretton park organises regular introductory tours , each showcasing a particular aspect of the estate’s history. Tours are from 2pm until 3pm and must be booked on ysp.org.uk/events

Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Fair, Calder Valley: After a year of post-flood renovations, the small town of Hebden Bridge is fully back in business and celebrating with a vintage fair in the community-owned Town Hall building. Open from 10am until 4.30pm each day.

Monday, May 8.

Bubble Schmeisis, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Writer and street performer Nick Cassenbaum and his Lezner musicians tell a tale set in the warmth of East London’s last authentic bath house or schvitz, where Jewish men come together to relax, wash, complain and rejuvenate. It’s one of the Huddersfield theatre’s Pay What You Decide productions to promote new and emerging talent. Tickets still need to be booked - thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Monday, May 8, until Saturday, May 13.

The Commitments, Alhambra Theatre: Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts) is among the cast of this musical show that is touring with the story of Dublin wannabes who form a soul band. Tickets are £21 to £49 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Tuesday, May 9.

Mikron Theatre, Meltham Carlile Community Hub: In at the Deep End is the Huddersfield theatre company’s tribute to the work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £11 and £13 from 01484 321898 or 01484 308995, carlileinstitute.co.uk

Friday, May 12.

Music Night, S2R Create Space: The Huddersfield centre for the promotion of positive mental health is hosing an evening of live music from 6.30pm until 9.30pm with pie and pasty supper. Tickets are £5 from S2R Create Space in Brook Street or s2r.org.uk. There will be no alcohol served at the function.

Simon & Garfunkel Through the Years, Huddersfield Town Hall: A tribute by duo Bookends to the great singer songwriters, featuring all the famous numbers from Sound of Silence to Bridge Over Troubled Waters. Tickets are still available for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm. Ticket details from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.