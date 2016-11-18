Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year he’s completed a 30-date tour with folk rock legends Fairport Convention, now the Bard of Brighouse, Roger Davies, is back in his home area with a Christmas concert on December 14.

Roger, whose signature songs include Huddersfield Town, Wear Your Poppy With Pride and Brighouse on a Saturday Night, will be at The Keys in Huddersfield with his newly-formed four-piece band.

The self-taught guitarist, who admits that he can’t read music, has, nevertheless become a musical phenomenon. He promises an evening of songs that will be familiar to fans, as well as new material written especially for the band. The Keys gig, which starts at 7.30pm, is only his second concert with the band, which had its debut at a sell-out event in September.

Roger, who has established a dedicated following, has written and produced four solo albums and earlier this year launched a collaboration with Skelmanthorpe Prospect Brass Band.

It’s likely that competition for tickets for The Keys concert (£17 including supper) will be fierce, so get in early at www.thekeyshuddersfield.uk