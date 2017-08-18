Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The start of the new 2017/2018 theatre season is less than a month away, with the region’s venues promising everything from sparkling new drama and comedy nights to glamorous West End musicals.

In September Huddersfield’s own Lawrence Batley Theatre is hosting the world premiere of The Ruck, a play inspired by the real life story of the first UK girls rugby team to tour Australia – a team from Kirklees; while earlier in the month the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford welcomes Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

For children, there’s a visit by The Tiger Who Came to Tea (based on the best-selling Judith Kerr classic) at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax; and the ever-popular Northern Broadsides company launches its new production of For Love or Money at the Viaduct Theatre in Calderdale.

We’ve picked out a selection of nine must-see shows coming in late summer and early autumn, with prices, dates and booking details.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3.

Children love the tales written by Judith Kerr and this one is a particular favourite for many. It’s a stage adaptation with sing-a-long songs and suitable for little ones aged three and over. Tickets are £13.50 (concessions available) from 01422 351158 or victoriatheatre.co.uk

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Saturday to Saturday, September 9 to 16.

Telling the story of how Carole King became one of the world’s most famous popular music songwriters and solo acts, this musical features all of her classic hits – from You’ve Got a Friend to Take Good Care of My Baby. Feel the earth move under your feet. Tickets are £19 to £48.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy at the Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, Sunday, September 10.

Spend an evening in the company of the famous contemporary poet and her favourite musician John Sampson. She’ll be reading from her work and he’ll be providing the music. Tickets are £13 to £15 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422. For those with more comic tastes in poetry, the venue welcomes Pam Ayres on Saturday, September 16.

The Ruck, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16.

Created by playwright Kevin Fegan, who spent time with the Batley Girls Under 16 team, this new play about the challenges of being a teenager, directed by Joyce Branagh, is a joint production from the LBT and Creative Scene (an arts project in North Kirklees). It’s being premiered at the LBT but will be going on tour. Tickets are £10 to £16 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

For Love or Money, Northern Broadsides, Viaduct Theatre, Halifax, Friday to Saturday, September 15 to 23.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Northern Broadsides offers the world premiere of a new adaptation of this 18th century comedy. It’s set in a small Yorkshire town, where a beautiful widow is being wooed by two suitors, with very different approaches. Northern Broadsides is famed for its gritty productions and this one is bound to be a sell-out. It can also be seen at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield from October 11 to 14. Ticket details from northern-broadsides.co.uk

Orchestra of Opera North, From the Old World to the New, Thursday, September 28, Huddersfield Town Hall.

The Kirklees classical music concert season opens with an evening of folk pieces by Glinka and Borodin and the New World Symphony by Dvorak, which was inspired by the composer’s visit to the United States. There’s a free talking music event from 6.40pm. Tickets are £12 to £26 (£4 for those aged 17 to 29, £1 for under 16s) from 01484 225755 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Soul Legends, Huddersfield Town Hall, Friday, September 29.

Music from the sixties, seventies and eighties promise to create an evening with soul. Listen out for numbers such as Respect, Knock on Wood, Midnight Hour, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now and Three Times a Lady. Every song is a blast from the past. Tickets are £24.50 from 01484 223200 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Grease!, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Monday to Saturday, October 9 to 14.

The original high school musical, with Tom Parker from boy band The Wanted in the role of Danny and over the Rainbow winner Danielle Hope as Sandy. Tickets from £16.50 to £45 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

The Band, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Tuesday to Saturday, October 17 to 28.

With music by Take That, this new musical by Tim Firth tells the story of five 16-year-old girls, who back in 1992 are avid Take That fans. Moving forward 25 years the friends try once more to fulfil their hopes of meeting their heroes. This touring production has yet to hit the West End so there’s a chance to see it here first. Tickets are from £19.50 to £49.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk