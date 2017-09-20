Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 works by members of Huddersfield Art Society are currently on show at Huddersfield Art Gallery.

It is the society’s 121st annual exhibition and showcases pictures by 50 local artists.

While a number of prizes have already been awarded, members of the visiting public will be asked to vote for their favourite work and the winner will be announced at the end of the exhibition on Saturday, October 28.

The Eleanor Sykes Award for best picture went to Jill Moynan for her oil painting Sylvan Glade; the Pat Pridmore Award for best portrait or life study went to society president David Whiting; the Calder Graphics Award for best work by a first time exhibitor was won by Sylvia Idle with an acrylic painting; and the prize for creativity, sponsored by John Wood’s Photography and selected by Grant Scanlan from the art gallery, was awarded to another first-time exhibitor Glen Williams.

On Saturday, October 7, members of the art society will be demonstrating their skills in the Huddersfield Art Gallery education space.

More than 180 works were submitted for the exhibition and the final choice of exhibitors was made by Manchester artist David Stockwell.

Such is the high standard of work that eight pictures were sold on the very first day of the show.

The gallery is open Monday to Wednesday and Friday and Saturday from 11am until 4pm; Thursday from 11am until 7pm.