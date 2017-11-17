Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest musical to arrive in West Yorkshire celebrates the life of one of Britain’s best loved entertainers.

Cilla the Musical is a spectacular and heart-warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series based on the early life of Cilla Black.

It will be at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Tuesday, November 28 to Saturday, December 2.

Following weeks of open auditions at venues up and down the country, the producers of Cilla the Musical have found their star.

Kara Lily Hayworth has fought off thousands of hopefuls to be named as the girl who will star in the first ever musical about the star’s life.

Bill Kenwright’s new musical features Andrew Lancel (Brian Epstein), Carl Au (Bobby), Amy Bridges (Rose Willis), Gemma Brodrick-Bower (Pauline), Paul Broughton (John White), Bill Caple (Ringo Starr), Tom Dunlea (Hutch); Pauline Fleming (Big Cilla), Joshua Gannon (Paul McCartney) and Michael Hawkins (John Lennon).

The musical reunites Tom Dunlea, Michael Hawkins and Gemma Brodrick-Bower, all of whom starred in Jeff Pope’s original ITV mini-series Cilla, on which the musical is based.

It also reunites Andrew Lancel with the role of Epstein, which he played on stage to great critical acclaim in Epstein – The Man Who Made The Beatles.

Andrew is best known to TV audiences as super-villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street and as Det Insp Neil Manson in the long-running ITV television series The Bill.

The legendary Merseybeat sound is authentically performed live on stage by the cast.

In terms of the plot, it’s an introduction by a young John Lennon to music mogul Brian Epstein that changes Priscilla White’s life forever.

By the age of just 25 she would be known as singer and TV Star Cilla Black, number one selling artist and at the forefront of the Brit-Pop music scene.

The musical score is the ultimate soundtrack to the 60s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, Twist and Shout by the Beatles,

California Dreamin by The Mamas and The Papas’ and many more.

Call the Box Office on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for more information.

Tickets range from £17.50 to £45.50.