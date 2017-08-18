Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 145th Penistone Show on Saturday, September 9, promises everything a traditional agricultural show should – from shire horses and tractors to sheep and cattle. But there will also be pig racing, show jumping, cookery demonstrations, a farrier competition, live bands and vintage vehicles, not forgetting a real ale bar, brass bands, handicrafts, horticulture and much more.

Show manager Nicholas Hoyland says: “It’s a fantastic event with a huge history and I’m proud that we have maintained the show’s agricultural feel and core traditions while giving it new content each year.”

A 60-strong core committee masterminds the show and is joined by more than 250 additional volunteers on the day. It will have around 200 trade stands, a food hall and children’s activities. Around 15,000 people are expected to attend, including 1,000 competitors from all around the country.

This year the Penistone Agricultural Society, which organises the show, has chosen a number of charities to support - they are the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Woodhead Mountain Rescue and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

Our quick guide to the show covers everything from tickets to timings.

Where is the show?

The show field is 30 minutes from Huddersfield, off the B4642. Use satnav directions S36 3DW to find it. Free parking is provided. There are bus and rail services from Huddersfield to Penistone.

What time does the show open and close?

First visitors are admitted at 8am for the opening horse events and the show ends at 6pm.

How much does it cost?

Book in advance and tickets are £9 for adults, £2.50 for children and £20 for families, from penistoneshow.com. On the day they will be £12, £3 and £25 respectively.

What can I expect to see?

There’s a grand parade at 3.30pm in the main ring, also classes for horses, ponies, sheep, hounds, farm animals and fancy dress throughout the day. Elsewhere there’s everything from youth theatre and dancing displays to a birds of prey demonstration and Punch and Judy show. If you’ve never seen live show jumping or pig racing then now’s your chance.

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office is predicting changeable weather into September but says there is a chance of more prolonged dry conditions, with temperatures remaining normal for the time of year.