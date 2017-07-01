Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Gruffalo is an award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, but it comes to life on the stage in a musical adaption for young children this month at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

There are costumes with claws, a catchy score and original music in this story of a mouse who does verbal battle with the cunning fox, eccentric owl and the hissing snake in order to save itself from ending up as dinner. Will the woodland creatures fall for the story of The Gruffalo? Is there such a thing?

The Gruffalo was first published in 1999 and has sold more than 13m copies.

Find out who The Gruffalo is from Tuesday, July 25, until Saturday, July 30, in the Quarry Theatre. Tickets are £12.50 from 0113 213 7700 or wyp.org.uk The performance is suitable for children aged three and above.