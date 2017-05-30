Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Banish election gloom by having the time of your life by booking a night of musical theatre.

We’ve got a line-up of seven sizzling productions coming to West Yorkshire this summer.

Until Saturday, July 8.

Mamma Mia!, Leeds Grand Theatre: Undoubtedly one of the sunniest musicals with a singalong storyline and all the iconic ABBA hits. Take a chance on this production with songs by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and a storyline that has intrigue, romance and comedy. Tickets are £25 to £59.50 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0844 848 2700.

Tuesday to Saturday, June 10.

Funny Girl The Musical, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Hot from the West End, this new production stars Sheridan Smith in the role made famous by Barbra Streisand 50 years ago. Listen out for hits such as Don’t Rain on My Parade and People. It tells the tale of a music hall singer, Fanny Brice, who makes her way to Broadway. Tickets are £19 to £48.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Tuesday to Saturday, July 4 to 8.

The Addams Family, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: They’re kooky and spooky and touring the UK with a stage show that comes from the Jersey Boys writers with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The musical follows the fortunes of a now grown-up Wednesday Addams, who has a terrible secret – she’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a (horror of horrors) respectable family. What will Morticia think? It’s been on Broadway, now it’s in Bradford. Tickets are £19 to £41, details as above.

Monday to Saturday, July 10 to 15.

Dreamboats and Petticoats, Leeds Grand Theatre: Featuring some of the greatest songs of the rock ‘n’ roll era, this musical centres around a national song-writing competition and the contest between young musicians Norman and Bobby for the attentions of Sue. Cue Runaround Sue and Bobby’s Girl. Listen out also for Shaking All Over, Great Pretender, Let’s Twist Again and other hits from the golden age of popular music. Tickets are £19.50 to £33, details as above.

Wednesday to Saturday, July 12 to 15.

The Buddy Holly Story, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Based on the true story of Buddy Holly’s rise to fame, this is the music for fans of early rock ‘n’ roll who still mourn the loss of one of the genre’s most iconic figures. That’ll Be The Day, Johnny B Goode, La Bamba and others make this a real feelgood production. Tickets are £17 to £31, details as above.

Monday to Saturday, July 24 to 29.

Dirty Dancing, Leeds Grand Theatre: Will you say ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ after seeing this show? Certainly, you’ll hear the hit song, and 34 others, in this new production of the now-classic musical in which two young people discover each other – and dancing – during a long, hot summer in New York’s Catskill Mountains. Tickets are £22.50 to £48, details as above.

Tuesday to Saturday, July 25 to 29.

Shout!, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: The swinging Sixties musical that chronicles the dawning liberation of women just as Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Cilla Black and Lulu were strutting their stuff on the stage and on television. There are new arrangements of familiar songs such as Downtown, Son of Preacher Man and Goldfinger. Follow the sounds, fashions and dances of the era. Tickets are £17 to £38.50, details as above.