Musical theatre lovers can look forward to a busy spring season as the West End comes to West Yorkshire with a host of shows – from old favourites such as the Full Monty to rock operas Tommy and Joseph.

We’ve lined up seven sweet musicals for spring.

The Full Monty: Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Monday, March 13, until Saturday, March 18.

Based on the classic film about six out-of-work steelworkers with nothing to lose but their dignity, the touring production of The Full Monte arrives for a six-night run. Adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, it features songs by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones. Tickets are £15 to £36 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Legally Blonde: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, Tuesday, March 21, until Saturday, March 25.

Another musical based on a successful movie, this production is an all-singing, dancing romantic comedy and comes to the stage courtesy of the Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company. It takes the audience from the sorority house to halls of justice as Elle Woods tackles, stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams to become a successful lawyer. Tickets are £12 to £16 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Tuesday, April 4, until Saturday, April 8.

The Bill Kenwright production of the sparking Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical brings Joe McElderry to the leading role. The singer was just 18 when he won the 2009 X Factor show and is now a favourite in the part of Joseph. Tickets ae from £15 to £32 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Sweet Charity: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, Monday, April 24, until Saturday, April 29.

Charity Valentine is the girl who wants to be loved but can’t meet the right man. Will her luck change when she meets Oscar Lindquist? Find out in the Huddersfield Light Opera Company production of this famous musical. Listen out for songs such as Big Spender and If My Friends Could See Me Now. Tickets are £18 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

The Wedding Singer: Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Tuesday, April 25, until Saturday, April 29.

It’s 1985 and New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer is dumped at the altar, which dramatically reduces his ability to be a convincing performer at weddings. Based on the hit film of the same name, this romantic comedy is packed with songs and newly-transformed into a stage show. See it on its first tour of the UK. Tickets are £17.50 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Tommy: West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds, Thursday, May 4, until Saturday, May 13.

The Who’s 1969 rock opera, with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, is now a musical, with all the hits – from I’m Free to Pinball Wizard - and reborn for a new generation. The touring production has a cast of 22 performers and musicians to recreate the dramatic story of a boy so affected by trauma that he becomes deaf, dumb and blind. Tickets are £13.50 to £30 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Evita: Leeds Grand Theatre, Tuesday, May 16, until Saturday, May 20.

Following its hit run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Webber’s Evita is now on a UK tour. It tells the story of Eva Peron, from humble beginnings to life as the wife of dictator Juan Peron. It’s probably fair to say that this 1978 musical made Eva more famous than the Argentinian leader. Tickets are £20.50 to £41.50 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0844 8482700.