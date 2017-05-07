Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for a talented young show-stopper to play the part of Benji in a West Yorkshire premiere production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Huddersfield Musical Theatre Company wants to find a boy, aged between nine to 12, who can the sing the Dionne Warwick/Aretha Franklin hit Say A Little Prayer AND adopt a convincing Australian accent.

The role is a small but important one and will guarantee 15 minutes of fame.

‘Priscilla’ is coming to the Lawrence Batley Theatre in November - the first time the show has been seen in the region - and promises a comic romp through familiar songs and outrageous costumes. It tells the tale of a tour bus, Priscilla, that carries three drag queens on a musical road trip across Australia. Benji, an open-minded young lad, is the son of one of the drag artistes – reunited with his father at the end of the road trip.

For details of how to audition for the part of Benji contact Michael Hellawell on 07918 702056.