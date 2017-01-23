Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a wide range of entertainment on offer in our area over the next couple of weeks – from a theatrical cookery demonstration to archaeological lecture.

Tuesday, January 31

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, 7pm. Edmund & Queenie: Comedy Dinner Show.

Dine in the company of Queen Elizabeth I and her court in the Restaurant 1914 with Laughlines Comedy Entertainment. The ticket price of £46.50 includes a three-course dinner and the chance to be part of a Blackadder-style show. Ticket details from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Royal Opera’s Il Trovatore, Odeon Cinema, 7.15pm.

Verdi’s tragic opera is being screened live from the Royal Opera House to cinemas nationwide as part of the company’s Live Cinema Season. Telling the tale of star-crossed lovers, Manrico and Leonora, the opera can be seen in a critically-acclaimed revival by German director David Bosch. There will be a repeat screening on Sunday, February 6, at 2pm. In Huddersfield, the opera can be see at The Odeon.

Thursday, February 2

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 6.30pm: Season Preview.

Enjoy an evening at the theatre free of charge when the LBT launches its Season Preview, offering tasters of what’s to come over the next few months. Discover the behind-the-scenes workings of Gaudete, the theatrical adaptation of Ted Hughes’ poetic novel set in Yorkshire; meet early years storyteller Ruthie Boycott-Garnett and her puppet Pom; hear the energetic music of the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival and sit back to enjoy hits from Legally Blonde. While tickets are free they need to be booked. Visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528.

Friday, February 3

Heritage Quay, Huddersfield University, 7.45pm: Huddersfield Archaeological Society lecture.

Who was Gristhorpe Man? That’s just one of the questions that will be answered in a talk by Dr Cathy Batt from Bradford University at the monthly meeting of the archaeological society. From First Date to Meaningful Relationship - she will discuss the finding of an Bronze Age warrior’s skeleton and his subsequent facial reconstruction. Non members are welcome. Tickets are £2.50 on the door.

Sunday, February 5

Marsden Mechanics Hall, 2pm. The Chef Show.

An unusual new work by Yorkshire writer Nick Ahad – part play, part cookery demonstration – comes to the Huddersfield area as part of a Northern tour. At each venue, a guest chef from a local restaurant is invited to join the cast. In Marsden it will be a chef from Monsoon in Slaithwaite. The performance takes its audience behind the scenes on a busy Saturday night in a local curry house and will offer the chance to taste the food. Suitable for a family audience (children over 10), The Chef Show has been funded by the Arts Council and Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, and Cumbria Community Foundation. Its aim is to break down cultural barriers within communities. Tickets are £8 to £10 from marsdenmechanics.co.uk

Thursday, February 9

Holmfirth Picturedrome. Skindred, 7.30pm.

High octane band Skindred plays the Picturedrome, supported by Raging Speed Horn and RSJ. Skindred is famed for the way it combines and clashes metal riffs, hip hop and reggae with cutting edge electronics and razor-sharp pop. Tickets are £20 from picturedrome.net

Sunday, February 12

Huddersfield Town Hall, 2.30pm. Classic Creatures from Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra.

In a concert with animals as a theme, the Phil will play Vaughan Williams’ Overture – The Wasps; Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wold, Eric Coates’ Three Bears Suite, John Williams’ Jurassic Park Suite and more. The narrator and compere is the multi-talented Thom Meredith and the conductor is Robert Guy. The orchestra’s instrumentalists are hoping that families will take up the invitation to join them for an afternoon of fantastic beasts and incredible musical creatures. Tickets are from £8 to £15 from huddersfield-phil.org.uk or 01484 255755.