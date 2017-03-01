Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunday, February 26.

Historian Simon Poe looks at the aftermath of the Pre-Raphaelite movement in the last of his short series of lectures on Victorian art at the Bagshaw Museum in Batley. His talk will feature Frank Cadogan Cowper, often described as the ‘last of the Pre-Raphaelites’, and discuss the growing popularity of the brotherhood. Tickets are £3.50. No booking needed. The talk starts at 2pm.

Thursday, March 2.

Lunchtime with Snake Davis: The legendary saxophonist, in demand with some of the biggest names in the pop music scene, is in concert at the Phipps Hall, Huddersfield University, at 1.15pm. Snake has been heard on the tracks of artistes such as Westlife, Jamiroquai and Amy Winehouse and is considered a virtuoso player. Tickets for the event are just £2 and £3 (students go free) from store.hud.ac.uk or 01484 471873.

Friday, March 3.

The ELO Experience: Celebrate the 40th anniversary of ELO’s Out of the Blue album at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from 7.30pm. The sound-alike show features a live string section, light show and special effects. Tickets are £23 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4.

Outside the Box: Described as a ‘live show about death’, Outside the Box is an unusual production that examines the elephant in the room – death. It was well received at the Edinburgh Fringe and explores the realities of death as well as the importance of celebrating life. Funny and wise, it is the creation of performer and celebrant Liz Rothschild, who also happens to be a burial ground owner. It can be seen at 7.45pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday. Tickets are £8 and £12 from theblt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

From Saturday, March 4, until September.

Tony Cragg sculptures: Yorkshire Sculpture Park presents the most extensive UK exhibition to date by the leading sculptor Tony Cragg. It will feature new works as well as drawings and pieces from nearly five decades of the artist’s practice, with works displayed both outdoors and in the Underground Gallery. Free entry.

Saturday, March 4.

Bee Gees’ story: You Win Again, the story of the Bee Gees is at Cleckheaton Town Hall for one night. The concert, which will feature all their greatest hits, including songs written for iconic artists such as Diana Ross and Celine Dion, starts at 7.30pm. Only a few tickets, at £21.50, are still available. Details from kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or 01484 225755.

Tuesday, March 7.

Contemporary Dance: The award-winning 2Faced Dance Company presents an evening of contemporary dance at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield. Kicking off the theatre’s new InMotion seasonn is RUN, a trio of commissioned pieces explore human choice and the fight or flight reaction. Tickets for the performance, starting at 7.30pm, are £8 to £15 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

National Theatre Live: A new production of Ibsen’s masterpiece Hedda Gabler can be seen as part of the National Theatre Live series, screened live to cinemas around the country, at the Penistone Paramount from 7pm. It has a Tony Award-winning director, Ivo van Hove, and stars Ruth Wilson in the title role. Tickets from £10 from penistoneparamount.co.uk

Thursday, March 9.

Comedy Cellar: Veteran Geordie comedian Gavin Webster is at the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s March Comedy Cellar at 8pm with young Halifax comic Jack Carroll, who rose to fame after his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent. Tickets are £8 to £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Friday, March 10.

Roger Davies and his Band: The now-famous Brighouse singer/songwriter Roger Davies is at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax for one evening with his band. Last year’s debut show at the theatre was a sell-out, so scramble for tickets (prices £11) now. Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158 for details.

Seth Lakeman and band: The West country folk singer and songwriter Seth Lakeman, past Radio 2 Folk Award winner, is at Holmfirth Picturedrome with tracks from his new album and favourites from his back catalogue. Tickets are £22.50 from picturedrome.net. Doors open at 7.30pm.