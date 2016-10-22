Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Search for event listings in your area

Sing for Peace at Huddersfield Town Hall

The massed voices of Honley Ladies and friends will be joined by the Yorkshire Military Band.

Huddersfield town hall

Massed voices, a laser light show and The Yorkshire Military Band will add up to a spectacular evening, Sing for Peace, at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, November 4.

The event has been a long time in planning by Honley Ladies Choir, who have enlisted the help of volunteer male voices for the concert, which will include a performance of the popular choral work The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins (accompanied by laser show) as well as O Fortuna By Carl Orff and Parry’s I was Glad.

Soloists for the evening are Emily Reaves-Bradley, Sally Perkins, Chris Pulleyn and Kirklees music school head Thom Meredith, who led a special one-day rehearsal and performance of The Armed Man at the Mrs Sunderland Festival earlier this year.

Several months ago the 70-strong Honley Ladies put out a call for male singers and anyone interested to join them in the concert, which will be in aid of this year’s Kirklees Mayor’s charity The Royal British Legion, and managed to swell their numbers by 50 men and an additional 24 women.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7.15pm, are £12 and £14 from 01484 223200 or Kirklees Box Office.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Could you be the next Kirklees Young Musician of the Year?

Entries are now being requested for the prestigious music competition in Huddersfield.

Related Tags

Organisations
Honley Ladies Choir
Places
Bradley
Kirklees
Huddersfield Town Hall
Events
Mrs Sunderland

Recommended in Arts & Culture

Most Read in What's On

  1. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's BMW Sandal on Leeds Road this week
  2. Bonfire Night
    Bonfire Night 2016: Bonfires and fireworks displays in Huddersfield
  3. Lawrence Batley Theatre
    WATCH: Can you master this magic trick by High Jinx magician Michael Jordan?
  4. Honley Ladies Choir
    Sing for Peace at Huddersfield Town Hall
  5. Halloween
    11 things to do with the kids this Halloween half-term for under a fiver

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent