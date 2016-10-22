Massed voices, a laser light show and The Yorkshire Military Band will add up to a spectacular evening, Sing for Peace, at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, November 4.

The event has been a long time in planning by Honley Ladies Choir, who have enlisted the help of volunteer male voices for the concert, which will include a performance of the popular choral work The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins (accompanied by laser show) as well as O Fortuna By Carl Orff and Parry’s I was Glad.

Soloists for the evening are Emily Reaves-Bradley, Sally Perkins, Chris Pulleyn and Kirklees music school head Thom Meredith, who led a special one-day rehearsal and performance of The Armed Man at the Mrs Sunderland Festival earlier this year.

Several months ago the 70-strong Honley Ladies put out a call for male singers and anyone interested to join them in the concert, which will be in aid of this year’s Kirklees Mayor’s charity The Royal British Legion, and managed to swell their numbers by 50 men and an additional 24 women.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7.15pm, are £12 and £14 from 01484 223200 or Kirklees Box Office.