The 126th Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra season opens with a riveting programme culminating in Rimsky Korsakov’s masterpiece Scheherazade.

The concert will be at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, October 14.

Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra music director Benjamin Ellin said: “It promises to be vibrant evening of music making and Scheherazade is such a brilliant orchestral showpiece that we really open the season with a bit of magic.”

The orchestra makes a special welcome to Finnish born pianist Julia Wallin who will perform the 1st Piano Concerto by Russian musical giant Sergei Rachmaninov.

Benjamin added: “The 1st Concerto was originally written when Rachmaninov was a student aged 18 but it was then revised after the second and third Concerti. Therefore, you have a piece of music that combines the exuberance of youth with the maturity of an experienced artist.”

With the success of the 125th Season still in recent memory the orchestra is relishing the start of the 126th.

Benjamin said: “We have a host of fantastic programmes in Huddersfield to look forward to but also a wide variety of other performances to prepare, including a 10-date tour to China.”

Julia Wallin, Finnish born pianist, recently had the great honour to perform for world renowned maestro Valery Gergiev, with violinist Clara-Jumi Kang.

Julia has performed across Europe, Scandinavia, UK and US and has won prizes in several competitions, such as Wilfrid Parry and Poleeni Lied Piano Competition. During this time she has collaborated as a concerto soloist with Gramophone awarded Sinfonia Lahti and as a chamber musician for Judith Weir, one of the most renowned British composers.

She has also taught piano at King’s College at the University of London where her students have obtained places to leading conservatories and performs regularly at Cambridge University.

Julia has just recorded her debut album with multi-Grammy winner producer Andreas Neubronner and the album will be released later in 2017.

Tickets priced £12.50 to £18.50 (concessions £9.50) available from Kirklees Box Offices (tel 223200). Children accompanied by adults are admitted free to the area.

Benjamin Ellin will lead a discussion about the music at 6.30pm in the main concert hall.

More information from Chris Woodhead 07974 928178 or chris@shawtimber.com