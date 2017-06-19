Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conductor: Benjamin Ellin

Soprano: Bibi Heal

Mezzo Soprano: Olivia Ray

Choir: Bradford Festival Choral Society

Saturday 17 June 2017

Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra’s 125th anniversary season came to a sensational grand finale on Saturday night as they conquered Mahler’s epic Symphony No 2 at Huddersfield Town Hall, writes Joshua Goodman .

The evening began with a short speech from the orchestra’s music director, Benjamin Ellin, who spoke movingly of his admiration for the SPO’s “Yorkshire honesty” in tackling increasingly ambitious projects. Describing West Yorkshire’s “amazingly wide tapestry of music making,” the maestro reflected on how such endeavours are a testament to “what happens when people come together.” Something that feels particularly apposite following recent horrific events in the news.

The Mahler was paired with the world premiere of Reframe – a new work by Andrew McCormack, commissioned specifically as a preamble to the evening’s symphony.

Contemporary composers are rarely afforded the luxury of Mahlerian forces and if I wasn’t convinced by the musical journey of Reframe, I was impressed by its handling by the orchestra. An experiment in shifting material around a vast orchestral landscape, its best moments the rich and sonorous string and brass writing that subtly foreshadowed the main event to come.

Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No 2 starts with the swirling anxieties of a man preoccupied with death, setting the tone for a majestic spectacle to come. Shifting from darkness to light, the pastoral second movement left me struggling to believe that it was the same string section onstage, so broad is their palette of colours.

The fourth movement was like the cooling breeze that never arrived on this humid Saturday night, with mezzo Olivia Ray making light work of the angelic, hymn-like solo, and a beautifully controlled oboe counterpoint from Trudy Mansfield.

The final movement pulled out all the stops as offstage brass heralded the new dawn of resurrection. Later, the tender entry of the ever-spotless Bradford Festival Chorus – spine-tingling warmth and sonority – was a real highlight.

Hurtling towards the climactic final moments, the sheer magnitude of sound was breathtaking. Eventually, Mahler’s argument – sparkling with energy and brimming with hope for the future – was triumphant. A fitting way to honour this remarkable Colne Valley institution’s achievements with a salute to all that the future may hold.

Here’s to the next 125 years, I say.