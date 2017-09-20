Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From soaring into space with Tim Peake to thrilling at the high-wire excitement of Chinese circus - take your pick of September events in West Yorkshire.

Until Monday, September 25.

Chinese State Circus, Halifax: Contemporary circus meets ancient Chinese objects in a show that has porcelain jars and spinning plates hurtling around the big top at Manor Heath Park. There are cascading aerial displays, martial arts from the Shaolin Warriors and super-human feats of strength and agility. Seats in are from £15 to £36 for adults and £12 to £32 for children. Visit chinesestatecircus.com to book.

Friday, September 22.

Big band music from SK2 Jazz Orchestra: Music spanning the career of Stan Kenton, the last major big band leader, will fill the Lawrence Batley Theatre for an evening of nostalgia and authentic sound. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Saturday, September 23.

Comedian Paul Chowdhry of Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster fame, brings his new show to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax. Tickets are £21 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Sunday, September 24.

Huddersfield Jazz at Cafe Society: Relax with a drink and the gypsy jazz sounds of the Andy Lawrenson Trio at the Byram Street cafe from 2pm to 4pm. The Huddersfield Jazz event is open to all and tickets are £10 (£5 for students).

Wednesday, September 27, until November 19.

Tim Peake’s spacecraft lands: The Soyuz TMA-19M, which transported British astronaut Tim Peake to and from the International Space Station arrives in the National Science and Media Museum, Bradford. As well as viewing the craft, visitors will be able to take part in a range of space-related activities and use Samsung Gear VR headsets to recreate the experience of travelling to the space station. The Soyuz will be the focus of half term events in October.

Manchester post-punks Cabbage are headlining a show at Holmfirth Picturedrome as part of a UK tour. See them from 7.30pm. Tickets are £13 from picturedrome.net

Wednesday, September 27, to Saturday, September 30.

Acorn Youth Theatre’s West Side Story: Young performers from Dewsbury, Batley and Spen appear in the now-iconic musical at Cleckheaton Town Hall. This will be the company’s seventh show. Tickets are £13 from tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or via the Acorn Facebook page.

Saturday, September 30.

Penistone Competitive Music Festival 2017: The 49th annual show opens at Penistone Grammar School. There are classes in singing, choral, piano and solo instruments until 6pm.

Winter Wilson in Cellar Folk: Folk duo Winter Wilson is on tour showcasing the well-received album Ashes and Dust. They can be seen at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from 8pm. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.