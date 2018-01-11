Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sound of Music, the 1965 musical film classic, offers the perfect Sunday afternoon for families at the Rex Cinema, Elland, on January 21.

Launching the cinema’s second season of classics, the all-time favourite, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, starts at 2pm.

It captured the hearts of audiences in the Sixties and the entire baby boomer generation grew up with the songs and music composed by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

Now, a new generation can appreciate the story of the Austrian family who come to love a former nun-turned-governess and face a dramatic escape from the Nazis just before the outbreak of the Second World War.

The Sound of Music received five Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. In some city centre cinemas it ran continuously for up to three years.

However, it’s in Elland for one afternoon only.