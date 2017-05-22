Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three World War II planes will stage a spectacular flyover across North Kirklees for Batley Vintage Day on Saturday, May 27.

The Spitfire, Lancaster bomber and Hawker Hurricane are expected over the town centre at around 2.10pm (weather permitting).

“We’re very lucky to have three planes,” said one of the event’s organisers Andrew Marsden, ”usually only air shows get three. They will hopefully be putting on a little display and be in the skies over Batley for five to 10 minutes. It doesn’t sound like a long time, but it will be spectacular.”

The flyover is a highlight of the day, which begins at 10am and will feature a NAAFI tent for refreshments, live entertainment stage, vintage market, display of period vehicles and free art, craft and fashion workshops.

Now in its 4th year, the popular vintage event, which attracted thousands of visitors last year, is celebrating the music, fashions and atmosphere of the 1940s, 50s and 60s. For the first time, there’s a curtain-raiser on Friday, May 26, when the Victoria Function Rooms in Stocks Lane hosts a vintage dance to get visitors ‘In the Mood’.

On Saturday there’s a second evening dance, but this time celebrating the swinging Sixties, with both Beatles and Cilla Black tribute artists.

Vintage enthusiasts from all over the country flock to the event, many wearing period costumes. It has become one of the best-attended community festivals in Kirklees.

Traffic in the Market Place and Memorial Gardens area will be restricted on the day, but the main arterial routes through the town are unaffected. Parking, says Andrew, is becoming more of a problem as the popularity of the day grows. Batley has a number of car parks, but visitors are warned that some on-street parking and car parks have time restrictions. If they can visitors should use public transport. Tickets for the dances can be booked, priced £10 and £12, from batleyvintageday.co.uk