Music lovers are being invited to sponsor a free gig at this year’s Marsden Jazz Festival.

Organisers are about to finalise the programme for the 26th festival in October but say there is still time to adopt a gig for £50 and get your name in the brochure.

The first headliners for the event, from October 6 to 8, have been announced and include Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year Arun Ghosh, Grammy award-winner Michael Dease and jazz legends Mark Nightingale and Dennis Rollins.

Last year the festival offered 80 free gigs and events. If you’d like to sponsor one in 2017 then call 0800 6125649 or visit marsdenjazzfestival.com for details. The closing date is Thursday, July 27.