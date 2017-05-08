Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rozanne Bell, one of the UK’s top selling artists, is best known for her extraordinarily colourful depictions of flowers and quirky scenery. Her work positively glows from the canvas and has a glossy resin finish.

This month fans can view a collection of over 50 new original works at the Harrison Lord Art Gallery in Brighouse. The exhibition, open until the end of May, highlights the two quite different influences on her work – a childhood spent in the South African country Zimbabwe and her current home base in Dorset.

Rozanne’s work features wild flowers, sheep-farming villages, the Dorset and Cornish coastlines and quaint fishing villages – all are quintessentially British. But her colour palette and the metallic embellishments she uses on her paintings come from the heat and vibrancy of Africa.

Her style is primarily naive but her paintings have a complexity, depth of colour and texture. They are witty and cheerful. As Steven Harrison, from the Brighouse gallery, explains: “We have been selling her work for years. There’s a lot of interest in her. The paintings are so bright and colourful and uplifting, it’s no surprise that she’s so popular.”

Rozanne, who is self-taught, only sells original works – print versions wouldn’t have the trademark textures - and framed paintings in the exhibition are priced from around £500 to £900.

Back in 2013 Rozanne was one of 12 artists, actors and designers who were asked to paint a rocking horse to be auctioned for the charity CHIVA, which works in Africa to stop the spread of HIV in children and young people. She joined celebrities such as Dame Judi Dench, Maureen Lipman and Joanne Lumley on the project.