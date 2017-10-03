Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Champions of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Louis Smith and Jay McGuiness join forces with Strictly dancer Natalie Lowe in new dance show called Rip It Up.

This is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Thursday, October 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets are selling fast.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The three dancers, as well as a cast of backing dancers, will swing, bop, jitterbug, lindy hop, jive and ballroom through the greatest songs of the greatest decade of music – the 1950s.

The music in the show will span various styles from romantic ballads and crooner songs through to classic pop hits and rock and roll. Music on the night will be provided by legendary jazz musician and BBC Two presenter Leo Green and his band of musicians.

Jay McGuiness, who won the Glitterball trophy in 2016, is also known as being in boyband The Wanted.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Louis Smith, who won the dancing competition in 2012, won a silver and bronze medal at the Olympics as a Team GB gymnast.

Natalie Lowe recently announced she was leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven series on the show. The four time Australian ballroom champion has taken Rip It Up as a new challenge.

Tickets for this show cost £21.25 to £36.75.