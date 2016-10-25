Login Register
Strictly fans can take to the floor at new dance class

Yellow Goose Dance will include a dance lesson by Tristan Dance Studios

Yellow Goose Dance musicians

Strictly come dancing fans can take to the floor at a new class.

Yellow Goose Dance will bring together a live 10 piece band and dance teacher Tristan Edgar at town centre venues to encourage more people to learn some moves.

Created by Huddersfield musician Phil Russell, the next event will be held at the Media Centre and at Bates Mill on November 12.

The musicians are all from the area and Tristan owns Tristan Edgar Dance in Taylor Mill.

He was inspired by increased public interest in dancing as a result of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.

“Last year some friends and I were watching Strictly we decided that we’d like to have a go at learning to dance”, said Phil.

“We signed up with Tristan, loved it, and have been going regularly ever since.

“As a long-time performing musician I thought it would be a good idea to try and join up dance teaching and live music into a good night out, and make this easily accessible without any ongoing commitment.”

The first event has sold out but tickets are now available for the November 12 event, which begins at 7.30pm, for £11 per person.

They can be purchased from www.wegottickets.com/event/371755

Bonfire Night 2016: Do you know the laws around fireworks?

Fireworks

It is still against the law to carry fireworks if you're under 18

Where can you learn to dance Strictly-style in Huddersfield?

Interest in ballroom and Latin lessons surges as Strictly gets us off our sofas.

