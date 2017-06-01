Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever wondered what the creative students at Huddersfield University get up to on their degree courses?

This month (from Saturday, June 10, to Friday, June 23) the campus opens its doors to visitors for Inspired Huddersfield 2017, a showcase of graduate work from the disciplines of architecture, contemporary art and illustration, fashion, graphic design and animation, interior design, textiles, product design and photography. Exhibitions are open from 10am until 4pm in the Oastler Building, Queen Street Studios, Design Centre, Student Central, Creative Arts Atrium and Technology Building.

Inspired Huddersfield is also a festival celebrating art, design and architecture and will be hosting public lectures, recruitment events and networking sessions led by industry professionals and academics on the campus and in the town. For details visit inspiredhuddersfield.co.uk