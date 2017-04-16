Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Catch the work of Huddersfield Photo-Imaging Club members in their annual exhibition at Huddersfield Art Gallery.

Around 140 framed prints and 80 digital images are on show, including winning entries chosen by judges from the Yorkshire Photographic Union.

Running until Saturday, May 6, the exhibition by amateur photographers includes portraits, images of the natural world, architectural studies, landscapes, sport action and travel scenes. On Saturdays, April 22 and 29, and May 6 members of the club will be on hand to answer questions about their work. Visitors will be asked to vote for their favourite picture. All the images shown here were awarded 1st prize in their section.

Huddersfield Art Gallery is open from 10am every day except Sunday and closes at 5pm (4pm on Saturdays).