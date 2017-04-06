Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Camera Club has a stunning array of more than 80 photographs in its forthcoming exhibition.

Featuring everything from exotic shots of faraway places to local landscapes, portraits and creative images, the show is in the Gallery Room of Holy Trinity Church in Holmfirth from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

The work of more than 30 amateur photographers is being showcased in both colour and monochrome. The images have only one thing in common – all have been produced using digital technology.

(Photo: Holmfirth Camera Club)

While the club was formed 78 years ago in the age of film photography, its members now work predominantly with digital cameras. As publicity officer Pat Whalley explained: “While some members still use film from time to time, even the diehards have moved over to digital. I used to paint but found I hadn’t got the time. I joined the club eight or nine years ago because photography is another way of producing art that is a lot quicker.”

The club, which meets each Monday evening from 7.45pm in Wooldale Community Centre and is open to new members, hires speakers on a variety of topics – from film photography to using the latest technology. It also runs in-house competitions for photography using iPads, phones and compact cameras. During the exhibition a selection of photographs inspired by song titles will be shown in a continuous loop on a television screen.

(Photo: Holmfirth Camera Club)

Entry to the exhibition is free and it will be open from 11am until 7pm each day. Visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite photograph. The club shuts down between April and September so the next meeting will be on Monday, September 4. For more information visit the club website.