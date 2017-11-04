Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The summer of love from 1967 is coming to Halifax to bring sunshine into a dark November evening.

For this concert at Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Wednesday, November 8, marks 50 years since that summer and is a celebration of the flowers, psychedelia, freedom, peace, love and a whole host of unforgettable music that inspired a generation.

The summer that became one of the most important cultural moments in history.

Featuring original footage captured in the era, The Summer of Love blends film from the defining decade with a full live band to create a performance of hits such as California Dreaming and San Francisco and more than 40 more classics.

The 1960s proved to be a turbulent, political decade, and one of many changes.

These struggles had a lasting impact on the decade and are an important part of the show. Events such as Vietnam, race tensions in the states, experimentations with drugs and youth culture are covered in the show.

Director Stuart Price said: “It’s a celebration of the culture of the era and it’s a celebration of the freedom and the love of the era. 1967 was a time of real change – artists such as The Doors and Jimi Hendrix were pushing musical boundaries that inspired generations to come. There was a real energy about the recordings back then and we want to make sure that this concert captures that energy - taking the audience right back in time.”

Musical Director Jake Field leads a world class live band featuring many West End musicians and vocalists in this dynamic concert performance.

He adds: “This show brings together all the elements that made The Summer of Love in 1967 so special and iconic. The music is set against a backdrop of original and nostalgic 1960s film footage that documents the key political and cultural at that time.”