Swing into spring with the music of Glenn Miller at a concert by the popular Huddersfield-based Sundown Swing band

The 15-piece ensemble, acclaimed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the past three years, is hosting a fund-raising afternoon concert at Gledholt Methodist Church, Edgerton Grove Road, on Sunday, May 7.

Formed back in 2011 by a group of musicians with classical, brass and wind band backgrounds who wanted to explore the big band and swing sound, Sundown Swing promises a programme of all-time nostalgic favourites from the 1940s, including Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Chattanooga Choo-choo and many more.

The band, which has musicians of all ages – from 20s to 70s – and all walks of life, has quickly established an enviable reputation both in West Yorkshire and at the Edinburgh Festival. In September this year it will be playing a series of three gigs in Alicante, Spain, as guests of an ex-pat community.

It’s for this trip that the musicians are hoping to raise funds.

Bass player Chris Leyland explained: “We are a not-for-profit band and usually aim to just cover our expenses. We do a lot of charity concerts and private parties. This year, instead of going to Edinburgh we’re going to Spain and would like to raise some funds to help pay for the transportation of the instruments and some of our costs.”

Swing and big band music is enjoying a 21st renaissance and is appreciated by all generations. As Chris added: “The numbers are almost modern classics and swing music has a great following in the country. We have an elderly population who remember the war and the immediate aftermath and for them the music is something that is nostalgic.

“It’s music that makes you feel good when things aren’t necessarily good elsewhere. There are political things going on at the moment that people want to forget.”

The afternoon concert, from 3pm (doors open at 2.30pm), will be compered by local musician Eric Cooper, who will link the musical numbers with a short version of the Glenn Miller Story. The group’s usual leader, Neil Jowett, will be taking his seat with the trumpet section.

Tickets are £7 on the door or from info@sundownswing.org.uk