if Brexit worries and gloomy winter weather are getting you down, then why not cheer yourself up with a night of comedy?

There’s plenty to laugh about in West Yorkshire theatres this season, with everything from a slapstick show to an appearance by comedian Ruby Wax at one of the region’s many venues.

Our top ten for the coming month lists comedy club events, shows and one-off stand-up specials.

Sunday, February 5, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, 7.30pm. The Dressing Room with Cannon and Ball.

Whatever happened to Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball? It would seem that they’re still goofing around. See them in a play that combines variety with comedy and was written by Bobby Ball. The show goes behind the scenes of a run-down theatre and has a cast that includes fellow comic Johnnie Casson. Suitable for all the family. Tickets are £19 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Tuesday, February 7, Theatre Royal, Wakefield, 7.30pm. Round the Horne.

Based on the fantastically-successful 1960’s radio programme, Round the Horne is touring with a 50th anniversary live show featuring infamous movie spoofs and hilarious regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo and J Peasemold Gruntfuttock. Take a trip down memory lane or simply enjoy vintage humour at its best. Tickets are £12 to £17 from 01924 211311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Thursday, February 9, Lawrence Batley Theatre, 8pm. Nathan Caton and Steve Bugeja in the Comedy Cellar.

The Huddersfield theatre has regular seasons of comedy nights in its cosy Syngenta Cellar space. Look out each month for a new pairing, all compered by Anthony J Brown. February sees Nathan (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News) with Steve, a BBC New Comedy Award winner. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. This season will see no fewer than 20 comedians appearing at the theatre, including Jonathan Pie (so popular he’s sold out), Jo Caulfield, Reginald D Hunter and Rory Bremner.

Friday, February 10, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, 8pm. Omid Djalili: Schmuck For A Night.

Known for his intelligent and thought-provoking brand of stand-up, Omid has had a successful career in film and television on both sides of the Atlantic. His eclectic talents have taken him from Shakespeare to voiceovers for Grand Theft Auto and a part in Thunderbirds Are Go. He’s been in The Mummy, Gladiator and Notting Hill, a Bond film, Black Books, even Sex and the City. He launched his stand-up comedy career at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1995 with his show, Short, Fat Kebab Shop Owner’s Son. Tickets are £25.50 from 01274 432000 bradford-theatres.co.uk

Saturday, February 11, The Civic, Barnsley, 8pm. Gary Delaney: There’s Something About Gary.

The Civic welcomes Mock the Week regular Gary with his new show. His jokes have twice appeared in Dave’s Top 10 Funniest Jokes at the Edinburgh Fringe. He says a good joke should be like a drunk Glaswegian – short and punchy. Tickets are £15 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000. Gary can also be seen at the Leeds City Varieties on Thursday, February 23.

Tuesday, February 14, Leeds City Varieties, 2pm and 7pm. Cirque du Hilarious – Comedy Explosion.

A comedy show for all the family from father and son, Clive Webb and Danny Adams. It’s packed with silliness and slapstick, panto-style, and brought to West Yorkshire by the duo famed for their performances at Butlin’s holiday camps. Tickets are £17.60 from cityvarieties.co.uk or 01132 430808. The theatre also has an extensive programme of comedy nights.

Wednesday, February 15, Lawrence Batley Theatre, 7.30pm. Ruby Wax: Frazzled.

There are just a few seats left for this show by the famous American comedienne, who explores sanity and mindfulness in her new show. Ruby has a master’s degree from Oxford University in cognitive therapy, but has a humorous rather than academic approach to the subject. She is a mental health campaigner and offers advice for saner living. Tickets are £20 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Monday, February 20, West Yorkshire Playhouse Courtyard Theatre, Leeds, 7.45pm. Bridget Christie: Because You Demanded It.

If you’re one of those people who feels that is they don’t laugh about Brexit they’ll have to cry? This show is for you. Bridget Christie is bringing her post-Brexit vote/post-truth show to the Leeds venue for one night only. Witty and satirical, it promises a timely look at what happens when voters get what they wished for but hadn’t planned for. Tickets are £16 from 0113 2137700 or wyp.org.uk

Saturday, February 25, The Civic, Barnsley, 8pm. Ian Sterling: Onwards!

Ian is the narrator of ITV 2’s Love Island and the host of The Dog Ate My Homework, but he’s also a stand-up performer and has been seen on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central. In his new show he explores the perceptions of his phone-centric generation. Can’t make the show? Google it or something, he suggests.

Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Tuesday, February 28, Theatre Royal, Wakefield, 7.30pm. Is That Chris Ramsey?

The North Eastern lad has been in The Royal Variety Performance, Celebrity Juice, Hebburn and Live At The Apollo – now he’s doing a stand-up tour with a new show. Tickets are £15.50 to £20.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311