Need a good laugh? From stand-up comedians and comedy shows to comic drama, we’ve got the lot in West Yorkshire this spring.

Check out our guide to ten top shows to bring cheer into your life. There’s even one especially for children.

They’re in date order, from late April to early June.

Find all the info you need - and how to book tickets - below.

An Evening with Gervase Phinn

Thursday April 27, Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The former schools inspector, now famous for his books about his working life, is an entertaining speaker with a treasure trove of laugh-out-loud anecdotes. His night at the Victoria supports the Mayor of Calderdale’s Charity Appeal and also features a childrens’ choir from local schools. Tickets are £15 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Count Arthur Strong

Wednesday May 3, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Count Arthur Strong pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember, The Sound of Mucus – recreating the salient and poignant moments for the audience to enjoy. His show has been hailed as a ‘relentless blast of comic surprises”. Tickets are £20 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Gangsta Granny

Wednesday May 3 until Sunday May 7, Leeds Grand Theatre

The David Walliams tongue-in-cheek story of a granny who leads an exciting double life comes to the stage in a comedy show by the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories. This is a world premiere so ticket sales will be hot. A family pass for 2 adults and 2 children is £71. Details from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0113 2977040.

Sean Lock

Thursday May 11, Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Every three years Sean, formerly team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, writes and tours with a new show. This one, Keep It Light, has been doing the rounds for a while now but has finally arrived in Calderdale. He’s brash, sarcastic and sweary, but hailed as a comic genius. Tickets are £24 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Jasper Carrott

Sunday May 21-Monday May 22, Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock show features his own stand-up comedy and rock music from musicians Bev Bevan (formerly ELO and The Move), Geoff Turton (Rockin Berries), Phil Tree, Tony Kelsey, Abby Brant and Suzi Woo. Tickets are £23.50 to £28.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Monday May 22 until Saturday May 27, Leeds Grand Theatre

One reviewer likened this award-winning West End comedy to Monty Python taking over The Mousetrap. The Play That Goes Wrong has had them rolling in the aisles at every show. It features the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s attempts to put on a 1920s murder mystery - with everything going wrong that could go wrong. Tickets are £12.50 to £34.50 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0113 2977040.

Comedy Dinner Shows

Friday June 2-Saturday June 3, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Choose from Edmund & Queenie (June 2) or Del & Rodney (June 3) for these Laughlines Comedy Entertainment dinner shows. For £46.50 there’s the chance to be part of the comedy action and enjoy a three-course meal. Not one for the easily-embarrassed, but certainly something completely different. For details visit bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000.

Sisterly Feelings

Wednesday May 31 until Saturday June 3, Lawrence Batley Theatre

A classic Ayckbourn comedy from Dick & Lottie, the Huddersfield-based theatre company dedicated to the works of the British playwright. Abigail is unhappily married to self-important business executive Patrick while her sister is attached to her gormless boyfriend Stafford. The arrival of tanned and athletic Simon is bound to cause trouble. Audiences have the chance to see four different versions of what happens. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Jimmy Carr

Sunday June 11, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Enjoy all the best material from his career in one show – The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour. Known for his signature laugh and deadpan delivery, Jimmy is a familiar face on television and a serial stand-up artiste. Tickets are £29 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.